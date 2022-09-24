MARRERO, La. (WGNO) — A man is dead after a shooting in Marrero Friday night, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office. The incident reportedly happened at 10:40.

JPSO deputies say they responded to the 6200 block of 4th Street after gunshots were reported in the area. They were then called to the 1300 block of Silver Lilly Lane and when they arrived, a man was found suffering from several gunshot wounds outside of a home.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

The man was pronounced dead on the scene but detectives determined the shooting happened on 4th Street. The victim’s identity will be released after the family is notified. No further details are available at this time but deputies are in the process of gathering evidence and information in order to determine a possible suspect and motive.