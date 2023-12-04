JEFFERSON PARISH, La. (WGNO) — A Jersey Mike’s Subs location is set to open in Elmwood this month.

According to a release, the new store will open at 1126 S Clearview Parkway in Elmwood on Wednesday, Dec. 6.

Franchise owners Kaleb and Khai Duong will be hosting a fundraiser for the John Curtis Christian School volleyball team during the store’s grand opening.

The store will be open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. every day. Pickup and delivery will be available alongside in-store dining.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts