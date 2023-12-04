JEFFERSON PARISH, La. (WGNO) — A Jersey Mike’s Subs location is set to open in Elmwood this month.
According to a release, the new store will open at 1126 S Clearview Parkway in Elmwood on Wednesday, Dec. 6.
Franchise owners Kaleb and Khai Duong will be hosting a fundraiser for the John Curtis Christian School volleyball team during the store’s grand opening.
The store will be open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. every day. Pickup and delivery will be available alongside in-store dining.
