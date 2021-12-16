Jefferson Transit unveils new look with a cultural touch

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. (WGNO) — Public transportation in Jefferson Parish now has a fresh look with the help of a local artist.

On Thursday, a mural featuring artwork by artist Max Bernardi was unveiled at the Walkertown Bus Terminal in Marrero by parish officials including President Cynthia Lee Sheng.

Highlighting a traditional New Orleans jazz band, the mural is part of the Jefferson Transit’s “next level” initiatives to honor local history while bringing a new look to public transportation.

New buses were also unveiled at the terminal, which will now be seen all throughout Jefferson Parish.

