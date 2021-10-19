Jefferson Transit launches program to assist passengers with vision, hearing disabilities

JEFFERSON, La. (WGNO) — Jefferson Transit announced the launch of the “Mo Mobility” Assistance Card Program. This program in partnership with Lightouse Louisiana benefits riders of public transportation who are blind, deaf-blind, or have low vision.

“Mo Mobility” is part of an on-going collaboration with Jefferson Transit to increase the accessibility of bus and paratransit systems for people with sensory disabilities.

Modeled after similar programs across the country, these color-coded cards make it easier for a rider to communicate their needs, while reminding the transit operator how to help them get to the right destination.

“We are very proud of this partnership with Lighthouse Louisiana which will help our entire community,” said the Director of Jefferson Transit Ninette Barrios. “Adding the Assistance Card Program is another way we make it easier for people with disabilities to use our system.”

Assistance cards are available at Lighthouse Louisiana (123 State Street) and Wilty Terminal (25 Westbank Expressway Gretna, LA 70053). Brailed cards are available upon request from Lighthouse Louisiana.

For more information regarding the Assistance Card Program, please call Lighthouse Louisiana’s Vision Rehabilitation Services at 504-899-4501 OR 504-818-1077 x 245.