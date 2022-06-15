Shelter crisis: Animal welfare organization reports an increase in pets killed in U.S shelters, urges people to adopt

WESTWEGO, La. (WGNO) — On Saturday, June 18, the Southeast Louisiana Veterinary Association and the Jefferson SPCA, Jefferson Protection & Animal Welfare Services (JPAWS) will be hosting a Jefferson Parish Rabies Vaccination Drive.

The event will be held at the Alario Center in Westwego from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Dogs and cats are welcome to attend. Dogs must be on a leash and cats must be in a carrier.

The event drive is $20 and covers rabies vaccine, license, and tag.

Licenses will only be issued to Jefferson Parish residents.

“We are excited to be joining with the Southeast Louisiana Veterinary Association and the Jefferson SPCA to host this important event for our four-legged friends here in Jefferson Parish,” said the Director of Jefferson Protection & Animal Welfare Services Michelle Brignac. “Rabies vaccinations are not only required by law for dogs and cats, but the shot is also essential in order to prevent your pet from acquiring the disease from wildlife and prevents possible transmission to your family or other people.”

