JEFFERSON PARISH, La. (WGNO) — An investigation alleges that volunteer firefighters within Jefferson Parish’s Fire Protection District No.4 have been living in firehouses.

Jefferson Parish Inspector General Kim Raines released the findings on Wednesday, Jan. 11. of an investigation that found nine full-time volunteers using fire stations as their permanent residence.

After receiving an anonymous tip, Raines investigated Lafitte-Barataria-Crown Point Volunteer Fire Company fire stations.

It was confirmed by Linton Duet, Fire Chief of the LBCP VFC, that the individuals did not have any other permanent residence other than the fire stations.

Records such as payroll records, firefighter rosters and other public records were used to confirm the findings.

Investigators were unable to confirm if families and/or children were living at the fire stations as well.

Raines recommends that the fire stations not allow people to live full-time at the fire houses. She also recommended children not be allowed to stay overnight or for prolonged periods of time.

Stay up to date with the latest news, weather and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play stores and by subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts