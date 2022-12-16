JEFFERSON PARISH, La. (WGNO) – Two days after the tornados, recovery is moving forward in Jefferson Parish.

First comes the damage assessment, and then comes to assistance.

In Harvey, hundreds lined up in their cars outside of Household of Faith as church members filled their trunks with fresh meat, fruit, canned goods, among other things.

Those who showed up say they are appreciative of the church’s generosity.

“We are grateful to you guys. It’s a blessing, and I thank you guys for doing this for the community because we’ve been calling people up, letting them know to come out here,” attendees Nichelle White and Dessie Lewis said.

In Marrero, parish officials and United Way of Southeast Louisiana teamed up with some other groups to set up a tornado relief distribution site at the Marrero Senior Community Center.

“I mean, it’s sad to consider, during the holiday season, kids getting ready for Christmas, the importance of a tarp, the nails and a hammer and cleaning supplies and trash bags to pick up trash to bring out of your yard, but that’s important so people can kind of get things secure around their homes if they’re able to,” United Way of Southeast Louisiana president and CEO Michael Williamson said.

Some who live in Marrero say the supplies are helpful because their to-do list got longer as a result of the tornado.

“They’re helping me fine because I’m in there, cleaning, fixing walls, floor, everything,” Benjamin Carter, who received supplies, said. “I’m still working from Hurricane Ida.”

The distribution of supplies and food will also happen on Saturday and Monday from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. at the Marrero Senior Community Center.

If you can’t make it to the distribution site, you’re encouraged to call 211 where you’ll be connected with a trained operator.

“They can give you updated information on what’s available for victims of the tornado, including sheltering, or housing assistance, or other forms of assistance,” Williamson said. “It is the one-stop shop for information.”

These recovery efforts are made possible by not only organizations and businesses but also volunteers.

If you’d like to donate, click here or here, or organizations can email donations@jeffparish.net.

“The volunteers, who will be out here for three days, are willing to serve and help those in the community who are in need,” Jefferson Parish Councilman Byron Lee said.

