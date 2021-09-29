Road Closure: Jefferson Parish to close bridge over Bayou Segnette for $2.6 million refurbishing project

JEFFERSON, La. (WGNO) — Jefferson Parish officials have announced that starting next week, a bridge on the West Bank will be temporarily closed in both directions for the rehabilitation of the structure.

Starting on Monday, Oct. 4, at 7 a.m., the Lapalco Boulevard Bridge over Bayou Segnette will close on a continuous basis.

A Jefferson Parish reports says motorists traveling eastbound on Lapalco Blvd. will turn left on Segnette Blvd., right onto the Westbank Expressway, right on Tanglewood Drive and then left on Lapalco Blvd.

Motorists traveling westbound on Lapalco Blvd. will turn right on Tanglewood Dr., left onto the Westbank Expy., left on Segnette Blvd. and then right on Lapalco Blvd.

The closure is necessary for the refurbishment of the existing bridge at a cost of a $2,651,520.84.

Work is scheduled to be completed by Dec.17 – weather permitting.