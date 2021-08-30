Jefferson Parish takes bruising blow from Hurricane Ida’s triple-digit wind gusts

METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) — Top wind speeds from Hurricane Ida have yet to be confirmed, but preliminary reports indicate velocity reaching near- or in excess of 100 mph throughout Southeast Louisiana.

While initial numbers indicate slightly lower speeds, Ida’s wrath was most certainly felt throughout Jefferson Parish. Currently, nearly 1 million Entergy New Orleans customers are without power.

While crews are working feverishly to repair all eight transmission lines knocked out of service, Entergy says it could be weeks before electricity is fully restored.

WGNO camera crews hit the streets first thing Monday morning to survey the damage in Jefferson Parish and surrounding areas. The devastation shown in the videos below provide an indication of just what Entergy and other utility and emergency services are facing in the recovery effort.