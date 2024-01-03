JEFFERSON PARISH, La. (WGNO) — Jefferson Parish welcomed new parish leaders and some returning ones during an inauguration ceremony on Wednesday, Jan. 3.

Ten leaders were sworn in, including President Cynthia Lee Sheng and Sheriff Joseph Lopinto, who both ran unopposed.

Jennifer Van Vranken took her seat as Division A Councilwoman-at-Large.

During the ceremony, Lopinto spoke highly of the parish and his department.

“This parish has had a really good year. We are going to probably end the year with our lowest crime rate since 1972 when we started tracking it. It’s something that I am very proud of but it’s really our community. The fact is that I have the best department to be able to go out to solve crimes but without the community information, the cameras on the houses, all the ability for us to go out and solve crime quickly, to prevent the next crime from happening, is a testament to the people working for me. They make me look good every day,” said Lopinto.

The first council meeting of the year followed the ceremony.

