Jefferson Parish sets new service schedule post-Hurricane Ida

JEFFERSON, La. (WGNO) — Jefferson Parish Transit announced it will be running from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily until Sept. 18. Bus fare will be free until that date as well, after which normal schedules and fares will resume.

Paratransit services have resumed normal operations from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Transit bus services will resume normal operation hours beginning Thursday, Sept. 30 – weather permitting.

See below for bus level services:

E1- Veterans: 3 buses running Saturday level service 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

E2- Airport: 3 buses running Saturday level service 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

E3- Kenner Local: 2 buses running Saturday Level service 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

E5- Causeway: 1 bus running Saturday level service 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

E8- Clearview: 1 bus running Saturday level service 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

W1- Avondale: 1 bus running Saturday level service 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

W2- Westbank Expressway: 2 buses running Saturday level service 7 a.m. – 7 p.m..

W3- Lapalco: 2 buses running Saturday level service 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

W6- Gretna Local: 1 bus running Saturday level service 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

W10- Huey P. Long: 1 bus running Saturday level service 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

