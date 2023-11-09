JEFFERSON PARISH, La. (WGNO) — Jefferson Parish Schools Superintendent Dr. James Gray was named the 2024 Louisiana Superintendent of the Year by the Louisiana Association of School Superintendents.

According to the school district, Gray was selected by a panel of his peers for the award based on leadership for learning, communication, professionalism and community involvement.

At the LASS Conference, Gray expressed his gratitude for the award and mentioned that he did not do it alone.

“This recognition is as much for our students, teachers, support staff, administrators, district staff, families, community partners, and school board. This award is our award. I am proud of the work we’re doing in Jefferson Parish Schools, and I know that we will continue to move forward together because our kids and our community deserve our best,” said Gray.

Gray was selected in July 2020 for the position of superintendent and has led the school through the coronavirus pandemic and Hurricane Ida.

“Throughout his tenure as superintendent, Dr. Gray and the district have faced unprecedented challenges. This recognition by LASS as the Louisiana Superintendent of the Year acknowledges that not only did he meet these challenges, but he also excelled at ensuring our students grew. Dr. Gray’s collaborative approach, strategic focus on the long-term success of the district, and student-centered mindset are an asset to our district and community,” said School Board President Ralph Brandt, Jr.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Stories