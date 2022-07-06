The subject tests will immediately end for U.S. students and will be phased out for international students by June. (Getty Images)

HARVEY, La. (WGNO) —Although it feels like summer has just begun, Jefferson Parish School officials are already preparing for the school year. On Wednesday, school officials announced that families who are new to Jefferson Parish can now enroll their children. The registration for the 2022-2023 school year can be completed online.

Here is what you need in order to register your students:

Birth certificate

Two current proofs of residency

Louisiana Universal Certificate of Immunization

Parent/guardian driver’s license or photo ID

School withdrawal form or last report card (if applicable)

Custody papers (if applicable)

IEP/Evaluation Form (if applicable)

Standardized test scores (if applicable)

Only students who are new to Jefferson Parish Schools are required to register for the upcoming school year. For those students who have moved, they are required to update their contact information based on the new address. Residents who need help finding a school can go to School Finder. School Finder allows families to look up attendance zones. To register your youngest learners in Pre-K, parents can learn about the Early Childhood Education Program online.

To learn more about registration for specialty school sand programs click here.

School offices will reopen the week of July 11. The first day of school for students in grades 1-12 is August 8. Students and pre-K and kindergarten return on August 11-12. JP schools represent 80 schools and serve around 50,000 students from both banks of the Mississippi River.