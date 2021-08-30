Jefferson Parish Schools closed until further notice

HARVEY, La. (WGNO) — Jefferson Parish Schools has reported that all schools and administration buildings will be closed until further notice as district leaders assess the impact of Hurricane Ida.

This is a full closure that will not include remote learning.

JP Schools will also reschedule its regular school board meeting that was scheduled for Sept. 1.

“We will continue to remain in constant communications with employees, families and our stakeholders,” said JP Schools Superintendent Dr. James Gray. “Along with assessing our buildings, we want to understand where our people are, what supports they need, and what are the best steps forward as we rebuild, recover, and reopen.

“We will do everything we can to reopen our schools as quickly as we can.”