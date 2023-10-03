GRETNA, La. (WGNO) — Step Up Louisiana, a Jefferson Parish organization, collaborated with community leaders and several coalitions to launch the Jefferson Parish Economic Justice Three Point Platform.

The platform aims to emphasize the urgency and importance of economic justice reform in the parish.

Organizers say the plan consists of three “critical components”:

$15 Minimum Wage: We are advocating for a minimum wage of $15 per hour for city workers and city contract workers, providing workers with a living wage to support themselves and their families.

Equal Pay for Equal Work for Women: We stand for gender equity, demanding equal pay for equal work. It is time for women to receive the same compensation as their male counterparts for their contributions to our workforce.

Fair Chance Hiring – Ben the Box: We support providing individuals with past convictions the opportunity to rebuild their lives and contribute positively to society through fair chance hiring practices for city workers and city contract workers.

During the Speak Out event, the public will hear from a diverse panel of speakers ranging from workers, business owners, clergy and formerly incarcerated individuals.

While several Jefferson Parish and New Orleans Metro Area organizations and businesses have shown their support, organizers are inviting elected Parish Council candidates to commit to adopting the program.

To read Step Up Louisiana’s full program, visit the Step Up Louisiana website.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Stories