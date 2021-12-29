Jefferson Parish opens applications for $5M in funding for non-profits, affordable housing developers

JEFFERSON, La. (WGNO) — The Jefferson Parish Department of Community Development announced the opening of the FY2022 Action Plan application period for Community Development Block Grants (CDBG), HOME Investment Partnership Program (HOME) and Emergency Solutions Grant (HESG) programs to fund non-profit organizations and affordable housing developers in the estimated amount of $5,000,000.

The deadline to submit applications is Friday, Jan. 14. CLICK HERE to apply.

Annual HUD Entitlement funded eligible activities for CDBG, HOME and HESG include:

Public Services

Housing

Economic Development and Public Infrastructure

CLICK HERE for more information about the program and the manner in which non-profit organizations and affordable housing developers can apply to administer these funds.