Jefferson Parish officials host ribbon-cutting ceremony for Woodmere outdoor fitness park

HARVEY, La. (WGNO) — On Thursday, July 22, residents can enjoy the newly installed outdoor fitness park at Woodmere.

The fitness area is free to the public. Jefferson Parish officials want to give the community an opportunity to have a safe and socially distant workout.

The park provides workout stations for residents to do strength and endurance training while working out all major muscle groups. It consists of outdoor fitness stations that are designed to use one’s own body weight as resistance.

QR codes are provided on each of the fitness machines that will take residents through the movements on how to properly use the equipment.

Residents also have the option to take advantage of the walking track located nearby.

“I am thrilled that this fitness station provides a safe and healthy outdoor fitness area that is accessible for all residents with different abilities to enjoy,” said Jefferson Parish Councilman Byron L. Lee.

He added, “It is another example of our ongoing commitment to provide affordable opportunities to promote health and wellbeing for the residents of the Woodmere area to enjoy.”