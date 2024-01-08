METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) — Jefferson Parish leaders are preparing for the incoming inclement weather on Monday, Jan. 8.

Jefferson Parish President Cynthia Lee Sheng held a news conference at 10 a.m. on Monday ahead of the weather event to ensure the public was aware of what was ahead.

School officials have announced students will have early dismissal due to the rain event.

The parish has been recognized by The National Weather Service as a Storm Ready Community, indicating that leaders have done everything to prepare citizens in the event of a natural disaster.

“The Parish had to demonstrate a level of compliance and preparedness for monitoring current weather conditions and issuing the appropriate warnings to the public. This is something we take very seriously, and it couldn’t be done without the help of everyone involved,” said Jefferson Parish Emergency Management Director Joe Valient.

As part of preparation efforts, Sheng says a shelter will be opened at Terrytown Playground starting at 12 p.m. to allow those living in moble homes to ride out the storm.

Those seeking shelter are advised to bring their own food and water.

