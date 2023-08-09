METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) — With coyotes becoming a growing concern in Jefferson Parish, residents are continuously looking for new ways to keep themselves, their pets, and others safe from the animals.

To help combat the coyotes, the city has hired trappers to keep the animals away from residential areas.

However, they say it is important for residents to try to avoid leaving out food and other items that can attract these animals back into the neighborhoods.

“The big thing we need people to understand is these coyotes are coming into the neighborhoods because they feel they have a food source, and we can all, as homeowners, change our habits to make sure we’re not making our streets friendly to coyotes,” said Jefferson Parish President Cynthia Lee Sheng.

If the coyotes are spotted in your neighborhood, however, Jefferson Parish leaders say attempt to haze or scare the animal if needed and call Jefferson Protection and Animal Welfare Services to keep track of where the animals are spotted and hopefully trap them.

“I love coyotes. I think they’re beautiful, but when they’re coming into the area, they’ve got to go. When they’re aggressive enough to come up to you, they’ve got to go,” said Old Gretna resident Myrell Bergeron.

It may not be possible to completely rid the city of these coyotes. However, Jefferson Parish leaders say following these steps is the best bet to keeping each other safe while they roam around us.

“We’re not going to be able to trap our way out of this. We’re going to have to learn to coexist with the coyotes, and there’s a way that it can be done, but we all have a part in doing it,” said Sheng.

