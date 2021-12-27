Jefferson Parish offices to close Dec. 30-31

JEFFERSON, La. (WGNO) — All Jefferson Parish offices will be closed on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021 and Friday, Dec. 31 in observance of the New Year holiday.

There will be no garbage collection on New Year’s Day (Saturday, Jan. 1) for residents of unincorporated Jefferson Parish. There will be no make-up day for the missed garbage pick-up on New Year’s Day. The next collection day for those scheduled to have garbage pick-up on Saturdays will be Wednesday, Jan. 5.

All four Parish trash drop-off sites and the Jefferson Parish Landfill will be closed on New Year’s Day and will reopen Sunday, Jan. 2. For additional information regarding collection, please contact the Department of Environmental Affairs at 504-736-4612.

Additionally, COVID-19 testing at Johnny Bright Playground will be suspended on Thursday and Friday as well, and COVID-19 testing and vaccinations at the Alario Center will be suspended from Thursday through Saturday, Jan. 1.

For more information about testing and vaccinations, visit COVID.JeffParish.net.