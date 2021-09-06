Jefferson Parish lifts Boil Water advisory on the West Bank

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. (WGNO) — The Jefferson Parish Water Department is lifting the Boil Water Advisory for the West Bank of Jefferson Parish excluding Grand Isle. The parish made its decision in conjunction with the Louisiana Department of Health.

Customers on the West Bank may now use the water without boiling or disinfecting.

No more precautionary actions are necessary.

Normal water service is expected to be maintained from this time forward.  

For additional information, please contact the Jefferson Parish Water Treatment Plant at (504) 349-5080. 

