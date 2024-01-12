JEFFERSON PARISH, La. (WGNO) — Jefferson Parish officials advise residents on Jan. 12, to begin preparing for severe weather starting Monday, Jan. 15.

City officials said the National Weather Service predicts “temperatures will plummet” on Monday, Jan. 15 with possible hard freezes on Tuesday, Jan. 16 and Wednesday, Jan. 17.

According to the city, residents are reminded to protect their people, pets, pipes and plants.

Jefferson Parish will open two warming centers for residents on Monday, Jan. 15 at 12 p.m. at Terrytown Playground at 641 Heritage Ave. in Terrytown and Johnny Bright Playground at 3401 Cleary Ave. in Metairie. Both centers will remain open through the weather event for people and pets in need.

The Jefferson Parish Human Services Authority will also assist individuals living outdoors looking for temporary shelter.

City officials warn residents of space heater and generator safety during this weather event.

Individuals looking for shelter can contact the Jefferson Parish Emergency Operations Center at (504)-349-5360.

