GRETNA, La. (WGNO) — We are one month away from the 2022 Hurricane Season and communities across the nation are observing National Hurricane Preparedness Week.

Officials with Jefferson Parish will kick off the week with a press conference Monday afternoon to talk about how departments are prepping for this year’s Hurricane Season.

Those expected to attend include:

President Cynthia Lee Sheng

Sheriff Joseph Lopinto

Staff with emergency management, first-response, public works, and public health

Representatives from Entergy, Cox, AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile, SLFPA-W, and Flood Protection Authority-E

Watch the press conference LIVE at 2 p.m.