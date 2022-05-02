Watch the press conference LIVE at 2 p.m.
GRETNA, La. (WGNO) — We are one month away from the 2022 Hurricane Season and communities across the nation are observing National Hurricane Preparedness Week.
Officials with Jefferson Parish will kick off the week with a press conference Monday afternoon to talk about how departments are prepping for this year’s Hurricane Season.
Those expected to attend include:
- President Cynthia Lee Sheng
- Sheriff Joseph Lopinto
- Staff with emergency management, first-response, public works, and public health
- Representatives from Entergy, Cox, AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile, SLFPA-W, and Flood Protection Authority-E
