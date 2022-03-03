JEAN LAFITTE, La. (WGNO) — A boil advisory has been issued for select towns in Jefferson Parish, officials announced on Thursday, March 3.

The advisory is in effect for residents in Jean Lafitte, Crown Point, and Barataria on the New Orleans West Bank.

Officials with Jefferson Parish Water Department say the repair of a major water line has caused a loss of water pressure. Samples of the water will be tested to ensure the water is safe to consume.

As a precaution, residents are urged to not consume the water until it is boiled or disinfected first.

Boiled, disinfected, or bottled water should be used for the following activities:

Drinking

Cooking

Ice making

Brushing teeth

Washing dishes

Water should be brought to a rolling boil one full minute in a clean container. Officials say customers can get rid of the flat taste by shaking the water in a bottle or pouring it from one container into another.

As an alternative, the water can be disinfected by mixing 1/8 teaspoon of unscented, liquid chlorine laundry bleach per one gallon of water and letting it stand for at least 30 minutes prior to consuming.

The boil advisory will remain in effect until lifted by the Jefferson Parish Water Department or the Louisiana Department of Health.