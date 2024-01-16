JEFFERSON PARISH, La. (WGNO) — Jefferson Parish is receiving a $1.2 million grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to restore a facility for older adults after it was damaged by Hurricane Ida in 2021.

U.S. Senator John Kennedy announced the $1,181,127 grant on Tuesday, Jan. 16.

According to a news release, the FEMA grant will be used to restore the Jefferson Golden Age facility following damage from Hurricane Ida.

“Hurricane Ida hit southeast Louisiana hard. I’m thankful to see this $1.2 million allow the people of Jefferson Parish to continue to care for their senior citizens after Hurricane Ida damaged their facilities,” said Kennedy.

