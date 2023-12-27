JEFFERSON PARISH, La. (WGNO) — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is on the scene of a car chase involving a vehicle possibly stolen from the New Orleans area.

According to deputies, the vehicle was spotted in Marrero.

WGNO crews spoke to officials who said they began to pursue the vehicle down the Westbank Expressway, onto the elevated portion, getting off at the Manhattan Boulevard exit where the driver crashed.

Deputies say two people exited the vehicle in an attempt to run away. One person was captured and arrested while the other remains on the run, according to deputies.

A perimeter was set up in an effort to capture the individual but was not successful.

No further details are available at this. WGNO will provide an update as more information becomes available.

