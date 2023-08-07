TERRYTOWN, La. (WGNO) — Deputies with the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office are investigating a deadly shooting that happened in Terrytown late Sunday night.

Around 10:45 p.m. on August 6, deputies responded to a business in the 500 block of Behrman Highway on a call of a shooting in the area. Upon arrival, they said a man was found on the ground in the parking lot suffering from several gunshot wounds.

The man was pronounced dead on the scene.

The identity of the victim is not known but officials will release the information after the family is notified.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call our Homicide Section at (504)-364-5300 or contact Crimestoppers.

