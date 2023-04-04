MARRERO, La. (WGNO) — A bicyclist is dead after a crash involving a tractor-trailer in Jefferson Parish Tuesday morning, according to Louisiana State Police.

Just before 9 a.m., troopers say 32-year-old Pedro Manzueta was on a bicycle heading east down River Road (LA 541) in Marrero, at the same time as 27-year-old Philemon Lyons-Feemster in a 2019 International tractor-trailer.

Investigations revealed that while both were in a curve, Lyons-Feemster attempted to pass Manzueta when the right side of the trailer hit him knocking him off the bike. Troopers say Manzueta was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash but suffered life-threatening injuries.

He was pronounced dead on the scene while Lyons-Feemster was not injured. A voluntary breath sample was taken from Lyons-Feemster which showed a level of .000g%.

The crash remains under investigation and troopers report any traffic violations will be reported to the Jefferson Parish District Attorney’s Office.

Motorists should remain alert at all times and remember the three-foot rule when passing bicycles. According to Louisiana Revised Statute 32:76.1 B- The operator of a motor vehicle, when overtaking and passing a bicycle proceeding in the same direction on the roadway, shall exercise due care while the motor vehicle is passing the bicycle and shall leave a safe distance between the motor vehicle and the bicycle of not less than three feet and shall maintain such clearance until safely past the overtaken bicycle. An operator of a motor vehicle may pass a bicycle traveling in the same direction in a no-passing zone only when it is safe to do so. As the slogan says, ‘2 wheels 4 wheels 1 road 4 everyone.’ Louisiana State Police Troop B

Latest Stories

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.