HARVEY, La. (WGNO) –– The Jefferson Parish Coroner’s Office is predicting a slight increase in overdose deaths for 2023 compared to 2022, likely less than 5% higher.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, Louisiana ranks third in the nation in overdose death rate.

Jefferson Parish Coroner Dr. Gerry Cvitanovich said dealers are mixing fentanyl with other drugs like cocaine or tranquilizers to mimic the effects of other popular drugs and give users a similar high. But the illegal drugs coming in are so inconsistent and potent that users wouldn’t know if one pill contained a lethal dose.

He added one reason we have seen a rise in street drug use is an unintended consequence of the Prescription Monitoring Program (PMP), which keeps track of controlled substances prescribed throughout the state to prevent doctors from overprescribing.

“The problem we have now is those people who were addicts then are still addicts now, and they’re winding up going out on the street to buy drugs, which they’re buying things that are inconsistent and incredibly potent and potentially lethal,” said Cvitanovich.

The final numbers won’t be available until late February 2024, but he explained fentanyl remains the primary driver of overdose deaths, accounting for 80-90% of cases.

