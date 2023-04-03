METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) — An early morning crash on a Jefferson Parish interstate claimed a driver’s life and injured another, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office.

At about 5:30 a.m. deputies responded to the intersection of N. I-10 Service Rd. and Bonnabel Blvd. to the scene of a collision between two pickup trucks. Investigations revealed one truck was headed west on the interstate with the other headed south on Bonnabel.

The trucks collided at the intersection, leaving one driver dead on the scene and sending the other to the hospital for treatment. The condition of the second driver was not released.

There were no additional passengers in either vehicle, according to deputies. The crash remains under investigation.

Latest Stories

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.