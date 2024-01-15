MARRERO, La (WGNO) –– Jefferson Parish celebrated the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with its annual parade through the Westbank.

Councilmember Byron Lee said, “This is one of the most wonderful days in Jefferson Parish when people come out to commemorate Dr. King and all the things that he stood for.”

Paradegoers lined up along Lapalco Boulevard, Ames Boulevard, the Westbank Expressway and the Johnny Jacobs Playground to watch the floats, bands and dancers.

Lee explained events like this serve as a reminder to continue the work of King, “Find ways to be able to help others in their time of need and or go out and work within the community to improve the communities.”

The celebration culminated with the Living the Dream 2024 Banquet at the Four Columns Banquet Hall in Harvey.

Stay up to date with the latest news, weather and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play stores and by subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts