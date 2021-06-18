Jefferson Parish cancels Saturday trash and recycling pick-up due to approaching tropical weather

JEFFERSON, La. — With the growing threat of tropical weather approaching, officials with Jefferson Parish have canceled garbage and recycling pick-up at all four collection sites. Locations will reopen on Sunday, June 20.

There will be no make-up day for the missed day, with residents who regularly receive collection on Saturdays will have their items picked up on their next scheduled collection day on Wednesday, June 23.

To prepare for the storm, residents are asked to avoid placing bulky waste on the curb for collection until the threat of severe weather has passed. Bulky items include tree limbs, furniture, construction debris, household appliances, bagged debris, carpet and carpet padding. These items can become dangerous during tropical weather by posing a threat to homes and automobiles during high winds, clogging storm drains, and contributing to street flooding. All items should be held until their next scheduled pick-up day.

Additionally, garbage and recycling containers should be placed in a safe location and any lose items should be placed in an area where the debris cannot be exposed to high winds.

Keep up with Jefferson Parish updates by visiting the Parish website at www.jeffparish.net or by following the Parish on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram (@JeffParishGov).