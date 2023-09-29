JEFFERSON PARISH, La. (WGNO) — Jefferson Parish President Cynthia Lee Sheng announced that the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness has approved her request to start work on a flexible waterline project for the east and west bank, both of which have their own water intake systems.

“It really should be seen as two separate systems and two separate projects. They are not connected in any way. West Jefferson with 30 million gallons a day and East Jefferson with 40 million gallons a day,” Sheng said.

Two waterlines will be constructed, one for the east and one for the west, in order to bring fresh water from further up the Mississippi River to the two intake plants.

Construction will start at the West Jefferson intake with pumps being placed every five miles up river for 15 miles, with pipes connecting to each one.

The East Jefferson system will go upriver for 10 miles.

“We do believe it’s doable within the timeframe and the schedule that the corps has set out with regard to the intrusion that is moving,” Jefferson Parish Public Works Director Mark Drewes said.

The city of Gretna will operate in a different way.

Because their water intake is only four million gallons a day, the city will instead bring it in on barges.

They’ll also use reverse osmosis.

“We absolutely have the best interest along with Jefferson Parish for our people and we stand ready and are prepared for what lies ahead in the coming months,” Gretna Mayor Belinda Constant.

