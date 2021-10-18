Jefferson Parish announces new FEMA Disaster Recovery Center times, locations

JEFFERSON, La. (WGNO) — Jefferson Parish is inviting people in need of assistance to one of three FEMA Disaster Recovery Centers (DRCs), which are available for those whose primary residence (renters and owners) sustained damage due to Hurricane Ida.

Those who have a copy of their insurance policy should bring the documents for in-person registration assistance. FEMA reps will be onsite to assist residents as needed, helping navigate the online registration process, answering questions about how homeowner insurance plays a role in available assistance, etc.

Those who have a copy of their insurance policy should bring the documents for in-person registration assistance. FEMA reps will be onsite to assist residents as needed, helping navigate the online registration process, answering questions about how homeowner insurance plays a role in available assistance, etc.

The Jefferson Parish FEMA DRC locations include:

Alario Center

Monday – Saturday from 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

2000 Segnette Blvd., Westwego, LA 70094

*This new site replaces the DRC that was located at the Jefferson Parish Health Department in Marrero (which closed permanently yesterday, Oct. 17, 2021)

Grand Isle Multiplex

Daily from 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

3101 LA-1, Grand Isle, LA 70358

Lafitte Senior Center

Daily from 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Treasure St., Jean Lafitte, LA 70067

*This site is scheduled to close on Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021

FEMA Disaster Recovery Centers (DRCs) are accessible facilities and mobile offices residents can visit to learn more about FEMA and other disaster assistance programs. DRCs are set up in convenient areas after a disaster to make them easier to find. CLICK HERE for the DRC Locator Tool, which helps find the hours, services and locations of nearby DRCs. All centers follow COVID-19 precautions.

Masks are required for both FEMA specialists and survivors.

For the latest information from FEMA, visit fema.gov/disaster/4611. Follow the FEMA Region 6 Twitter account at twitter.com/FEMARegion6 or on Facebook at facebook.com/FEMARegion6/.