METAIRIE,La. (WGNO) — On Monday, the Jefferson Community Action Programs Department and ATMOS Energy announced that they are working together to assist Jefferson Parish residents with their natural gas bills.

The funding is available for residents who have already been disconnected or are struggling to pay their natural gas bills, past-due debt, deposits, and service charges. According to parish leaders, residents will receive assistance on a first-come, first-served basis, and there are no income guidelines.

JeffCAP Director Christi Langoni said that she is grateful for the partnership, “We are grateful to ATMOS for their generosity and honored to be able to offer this assistance to our residents during times of economic hardship.” ATMOS Energy awarded JeffCAP $100,000 to assist residents.

Community members can apply for assistance in person on Wednesday, August 17 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Johnny Jacobs Playground at 5851 5th St., Marrero, LA 70072, or on Friday, August 19 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Delta Playground at 8301 W. Metairie Ave., Metairie, LA 70003.

Here is a list of the guidelines provided by Jefferson Parish:

Current Louisiana Driver’s License, Louisiana State Picture I.D. or Passport required. Must be an ATMOS Residential Customer and the bill must be in the applicant’s name or household member. Must bring a copy of your last bill and/or account number. Must not have received three Share the Warmth pledges in the past year.