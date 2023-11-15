JEFFERSON PARISH, La. (WGNO) — Officials with the Jean Lafitte National Historical Park and Preserve announced that the Jean Lafitte fire has been contained on Wednesday, Nov. 15.

Park officials said crews completed their efforts to contain the fire by deploying sprinklers and portable water tanks and now report 100% containment.

The fire started on Oct. 17, and was reported to be at 90% containment on Nov. 4.

Park officials said smoke has not been seen in the area for a week, and they will continue to monitor the area for signs of smoke.

