JEFFERSON PARISH, La. (WGNO) — The Jean Lafitte National Historical Park and Preserve announced that 90% of the marsh fire has been contained on Saturday, Nov. 4.

Officials with the National Park Service previously announced on Thursday, Nov. 2, that 80% of the marsh fire has been contained with no visible smoke.

The fire, which was first reported on Wednesday, Oct. 18, burned through 147 acres of the park.

Efforts to contain the fire involving deploying hoses, sprinklers, and portable water tanks to saturate the ground with fresh water will continue. However, officials say firefighters who are no longer needed on the fire will be reassigned to other fires in the Eastern and Southern regions of Louisiana.

