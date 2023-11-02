JEFFERSON PARISH, La. (WGNO) — The Jean Lafitte National Historical Park and Preserve announced that 80% of the marsh fire has been contained on Thursday, Nov. 2.

According to officials with the National Park Service, due to the increased fire containment, there is no longer any visible smoke from the fire.

The fire, which was first reported on Wednesday, Oct. 18, has burned through 147 acres of the park.

Through efforts that involved deploying hoses, sprinklers, and portable water tanks to saturate the ground with fresh water, officials were able to contain more of the fire.

Firefighters report that the fire has been challenging for them to access.

To fully extinguish the fire, officials say they have created a plan of action that involves mopping up operations to extinguish hot spots with fire hoses, securing containment lines and reducing smoke production.

