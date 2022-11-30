METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) — A new community center has opened in Metairie, providing families and children with developmental assistance.

Jefferson Parish President Cynthia Lee Sheng cut the ribbon on the “Birth to Five” Head Start Program Center Wednesday (Nov. 30), and highlighted how important it is to focus on helping children before they turn 5-years-old.

“Children at this age, this is the time they’re developing their social and emotional skills, and this is the time where we make partnerships and strong relationships between the child, the teacher and their parents. So it’s a critical, critical time of development for our young people,” said Sheng.

The new facility has space to serve 92 families, with classrooms plus nutrition and health services.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.