MARRERO, La. (WGNO) — Staff with InclusivCare and Little Ivy Prep have announced a partnership to build a new Early Childcare Center on the West Bank.

The Inclusive Early Childcare Center will be located at 6971 Lapalco Blvd. in Marrero. The center will serve all families within a community who deserve to have high-quality and affordable childcare.

“We aim to create a safe, nurturing, and stimulating environment for children to learn and grow and spaces where children can play together, develop social skills, and be creative,” said Inclusivcare staff.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held to introduce Inclusivcare to the community. The center’s mission is to champion education and foster social growth while extending healthcare access to the community.

Jefferson Parish officials and Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser were in attendance to offer their remarks on the opening.

