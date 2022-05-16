The Banks family says they’re shaken after an encounter with Jefferson Parish Deputies outside of their catering business last week.

“It just keeps playing over and over in my head that my son could’ve lost his life while trying to protect me.,” said Cheryl banks, owner, Beauchamps catering,

“I’m scared. I can tell you that I’m scared now.” said Cheryl banks.

According to the banks, they noticed a suspicious car sitting outside of their catering business “Beauchamps” last Thursday.

Owner Cheryl Banks says she asked her son Damion to check out the vehicle as she unloaded groceries into the business.

“I asked him is he okay, is everything, you know… At this moment, I wasn’t sure that he was an officer. He had nothing on his vest that said sheriff or anything that identified himself,’ said Damion Banks, chef at Beauchamps catering.

Banks says when he walked away, a JPSO deputy quickly got out of the car ordering him to put his hands on the vehicle.

“As this is happening, another unmarked vehicle pulls up. This guy jumps out the car with his guns drawn towards my mom who did not pose any threat to him at all.”

Cherly Banks says she was also told to put her hands on the car during the incident, while deputies had her son on the ground.

“While I’m on the ground, on my back, they’re punching me in my face, over and over and over again,” said Damion Banks.

Cheryl says a deputy came up to her as her son was being arrested.

“His words to me was, I thought I was going to have to come over and kill your son,” said Cheryl Banks,

According to JPSO, the incident remains under investigation.

As for the banks family, they want to know why this happened and they want the deputies involved to face consequences.

“They’d probably kill somebody child, you know, with the behavior they jumped out on, I don’t think they need to be on the street,” said Cheryl Banks.