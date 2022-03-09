MARRERO, La. (WGNO) — The Louisiana State Police reported a crash on the West Bank that left a man seriously injured in Marrero, La., on Tuesday night.

Troop B began investigating a hit-and-run involving a pedestrian on US 90B (Westbank Expressway) near Carmadelle Street.

The victim, a Mississippi man, was seriously injured.

2014-2016 Chevrolet Silverado

*Attached image is stock photo for reference only*

According to the report, the crash occurred as the man was standing in the striped area that separates US 90B upper level and lower level prior to the merge. An unknown vehicle exiting US 90B upper level crossed the striped area, struck the pedestrian and fled the scene.

The vehicle that struck the pedestrian is a light-colored 2014-2016 Chevrolet Silverado or GMC Sierra pickup truck. The truck may have large chrome rims and would have damage to the passenger side front headlight and headlight housing area.

If anyone has information regarding this crash, we urge you to contact Louisiana State Police Troop B at 504-471-2775. The crash remains under investigation.