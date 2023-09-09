METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) — Leaders from the Hispanic and Jefferson Parish Chambers of Commerce hosted an event at the Hispanic Apostolate in Metairie aimed at getting more of the Hispanic community registered to vote.

Cultural coordinator for the city of Kenner Valeria Kawas says educating people on the importance of voting will show them their impact on government.

“We want to explain in their language what they are going to have on that ballot, what changes come and how the local voting process impacts them. Because we know the importance and what it means to them to be heard,” says Kawas.

Al Galindo with Jefferson Parish Chambers Commerce admits many are registered to vote but don’t go to the polls. He says the way to break the barriers and make an effective change is to vote.

“I think overall, especially with this fall election that is coming up, we have a lot of races that are important to the state of Louisiana and Jefferson Parish that we really want people to understand the importance of voting,” says Galindo.

One registered voter understands that when she puts her pen on the voting paper it will affect change in our country.

“We are the citizens. The citizens have a very important opportunity because the citizens decide the future of the United States for me,” says registered voter Norma Isabel Ugarte Soto.

President and CEO of the Hispanic Chambers of Commerce Mayra Pineda emphasized that voting goes beyond the older generation. She wants the youth to know that their vote matters as well.

“And say oh one vote doesn’t matter; we need to change that for the youth to understand that their voice matters and we are all facing challenges and if we vote people will listen,” says Pineda.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter. Latest Posts

Latest Post