HARVEY, La. (WGNO) — Harvey Volunteer Fire Company No. 2 reported an apartment fire at 2101 Manhattan Boulevard on Tuesday afternoon.

According to a report from the fire department, Firefighters responded to the fire in Building ‘L’ at 2:40 p.m., and upon arrival were met with heavy fire and smoke in the first-floor apartment. The apartment block housing the burning dwelling is a three-story building with 24 units.

Fire crews were able to contain the fire to one unit and bring the blaze under control in about 20 minutes.

It took 90 minutes for firefighters to completely extinguish the fire as they also battled strong winds and incoming inclement weather.

Photo: Harvey Volunteer Fire Company No. 2

A family of four, including two adults and two children, were displaced due to the blaze.

Red Cross was notified.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the the fire was determined to be from food cooking on the stove left unattended.