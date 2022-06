HARAHAN, La. (WGNO) — On Friday, the Walmart in Harahan announced that doors are now open after recovering from a fire earlier in May.

Below is a statement from a Walmart representative announcing their partial reopening:

We appreciate the community’s patience as we continue working to restore our Harahan store. As part of that progress, we’re happy to announce the store partially reopened to the public this morning. Our hours are 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.