HARAHAN, La, (WGNO) — Get ready, Louisiana! One local pizzeria is getting a visit from America’s Best Restaurants, a national media and marketing company that highlights local and independently-owned restaurants.

Kicking things off on Thursday, Nov. 30, Happy Italian Pizzeria’s father and son duo, Lenny and Gavin Minutillo, will showcase the restaurant’s most popular dishes and their special place in the community.

Happy Italian Pizzeria started serving the community in 2013, but Minutillo has been in the food service industry since 1967 when he began selling wholesale seafood, working in restaurants and doing part-time catering.

The restaurant’s finished episode will be announced on its Facebook page and it will also be featured on the America’s Best Restaurant’s website.

