KENNER, La. (WGNO) — A family is devastated by the “senseless” murder of their loved one, a Kenner maintenance man who was gunned down in a drive-by shooting on Monday (April 10).

66-year-old Lawrence Herr was reportedly found lying on the ground in the driveway of a home where he was installing a mailbox, suffering from a gunshot wound. The family says the person that found Herr originally thought he had suffered a heart attack.

On Wednesday (April 12), the Kenner Police Department arrested 23-year-old Tahj Matthews and 25-year-old Maurice Holmes on one charge each of first-degree murder. Investigations revealed Holmes and Matthews were traveling in the 20 block of Georgetown Street in a silver Mercedes.

They reportedly made three U-turns in the area, constantly passing by Herr, and on the third time they stopped in the street and fired shots, striking and fatally wounding Herr. License plate reading technology helped officers quickly identify and locate both suspects from whom they got a confession.

The family has created a GoFundMe page to help pay for funeral expenses.

Lawrence Herr, also called “Peanut” was said to be “well-liked around the community” and enjoyed doing maintenance and helping people and animals. The family described him as a happy, go-lucky Christian man who was also a caretaker for his 90-year-old mother.

Anyone looking to donate can access the GoFundMe account here.

Anyone with additional information on the shooting is asked to contact the Kenner Police Department at 504-712-2222 or call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

Latest Stories

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.