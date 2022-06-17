JEAN LAFITTE, La. (WGNO) — On June 17, the New Orleans Habitat for Humanity announced that they are set to build between 40 to 60 homes in Jean Lafitte.

The $4.5 million rebuilding effort is a two-year-long undertaking in which the New Orleans-based non-profit will establish a warehouse, construction center, and satellite operations base in Jean Lafitte.

NOAHH said that they will partner with homeowners to design, build and fund the homes, which will be new construction on the same land where previous homes stood.

According to reports, 90 percent of homes in Jean Lafitte were damaged by Hurricane Ida on August 29.

The affordable home ownership non-profit is starting construction on the first home in its Jean Lafitte rebuilding program.

The first NOAHH home in Jean Lafitte will be 2 bedrooms, and 2 baths with front and back porches. It is expected to be complete and move-in ready on August 29, 2022, weather permitting.

The average monthly house note, or mortgage, will be in the $500 range according to the New Orleans Area Habitat for Humanity.

“Jean Lafitte is a very special community that so many cherish and that we’re happy to support,” said Marguerite Oestreicher, Executive Director of New Orleans Area Habitat for Hu-manity. “Our goal is to help rebuild stronger, utilizing local suppliers and workers to construct elevated homes that are affordable, energy efficient and well-suited to this environment.”