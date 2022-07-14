GRETNA, La. (WGNO) — On Wednesday night, the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office was called to a residence in Gretna about reports of a shooting. The incident happened around 9:30 p.m. according to the JPSO.

Deputies arrived at a home located in the 2900 block of Penwood drive where they found a male outside the residence suffering from at least one gunshot wound. According to deputies, he was taken to a local hospital to be treated but died a little while after arriving at the hospital.

The victim’s age and identity are unknown at the time. The moments that led up to the incident are still under investigation. JPSO detectives urge anyone with information to contact them. The public can contact the JPSO at 504-364-5300.