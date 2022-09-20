GRETNA, La. (WGNO) — A Jefferson Parish man pleaded guilty to a drunk driving crash that resulted in the tragic death of 9-year-old Abby Douglas. On Tuesday morning, Wendell Lachney pleaded guilty to all accounts.

Investigators say that in October 2021, Lachney crashed into the family’s minivan on Belle Chasse Highway going at a high speed. The impact of the crash resulted in the death of Abby Douglas. Her mother was also injured in the crash. WGNO News crews were in the courtroom and witnessed an emotional day.

Abby Douglass’s family Attorney, Bernard Depuy lll spoke to WGNO about the guilty plea and said the family was content with the outcome. “Today was a tough hearing for everyone involved and I just have a brief statement from the family. They are very satisfied with the judge’s decision today, they believe that the sentence was in line with what occurred that night,” said Depuy.

Lachney also had a message to the family at the very end where he got emotional and told them he wished it was him that died that night instead of Abby Douglas.

Lachneys Attorney, Frank Desalvo also spoke to WGNO and told us that he felt terrible about what had happened. “What you heard him say came from his heart. Of course, he felt remorse. that night of the incident he said he wished it had been him,” said Desalvo.

Lachney faces up to 35 years in prison.